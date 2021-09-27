Lewis Hamilton has become the first Formula 1 driver to reach 100 Grand Prix wins.

The British driver reached the historic milestone after winning the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi yesterday (Sunday).

Hamilton is now one step closer to securing a record eighth world title after the win promoted him to first position.

Following yesterdays race, Hamilton thanked his team for guiding him through a chaotic final few laps after last-minute rain made conditions challenging.

Hamilton is now two points ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen who finished second for in the race for Red Bull after starting 20th.