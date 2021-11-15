Lewis Hamilton has been filmed celebrating his win in the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, after experiencing “the hardest weekend I’ve had”. The Formula 1 driver was given a five-place grid penalty after Mercedes went for a new engine on his car, before being excluded from the sprint qualifier following a DRS (drag reduction system) infringement. Hamilton was then sent off-course during the main race while attempting to overtake Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“Coming into this weekend I never thought that we would be able to close the gap like we have today,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.