Lewis Hamilton has said that he never planned on retiring after the controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale.

Speaking at the launch of Mercedes’s 2022 F1 car, the British driver said that he loves doing what he does.

“I never said I was gonna stop. I love doing what I do and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people,” Lewis Hamilton said.

However, the seven-time champion did say it was a difficult time for him, and he needed to step out of the spotlight.