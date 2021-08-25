Playboy model Luana Sandien has bid over £437,000 ($600,000) for the infamous handkerchief Lionel Messi cried into when he left Barcelona.

The teary tissue appeared on an online auction site earlier this month with an asking price of $1 million and Sandien claims she offered over half that amount because she wants to pose naked with it.

"I bid $600,000 to get the Messi handkerchief, after that the ad disappeared," she said.

"I gave more than half the advertised amount believing I would win. I hope I made it."