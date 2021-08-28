Lionel Messi was filmed training ahead of his first match with Paris Saint-Germain against Reims in Ligue 1.

The Argentine striker was seen training alongside his ex-Barcelona teammate Neymar so far has been rested this season following international duty.

Kylian Mbappé was also seen training amid Real Madrid’s bidding to sign the French striker before the transfer deadline at 23:00 on Tuesday, 31 August.

Reports in France claim PSG have rejected Real Madrid’s second offer which was worth £145.6m after their first bid of £137m