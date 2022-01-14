Mikel Arteta has praised his Arsenal players for "going to war" against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

The Gunners visited Anfield on Thursday night and put in a heroic 10-man performance for much of the match after midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off early on.

"When you come to a stadium like this, I said to them you have to pick players that you are happy to go to war," Arteta said.

Arsenal host Liverpool in the second leg of the semi-final next week.

