Jurgen Klopp has suggested there is no long-lasting tension between himself and Diego Simeone after the Atletico Madrid manager snubbed a handshake after last month's Champions League fixture.

Liverpool beat their opponents 3-2 in a dramatic match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, which saw tempers flare both on the pitch and on the sidelines.

At full-time, Simeone quickly darted down the tunnel without shaking hands and has since said he found the custom false.

Klopp, however, is not bothered about the incident, suggesting there is "no problem" with not shaking hands.

