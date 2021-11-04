Jurgen Klopp has admitted he "hated" substituting Sadio Mane during Liverpool's win vs Atletico Madrid.

The forward was booked in the first half of another dramatic Champions League group stage fixture and Klopp decided to replace him during the break to avoid picking up a red card.

"Everybody in the stadium expected it and I thought it was the right thing to do," he said after Liverpool's 2-0 win.

"I hated it more than you can imagine because Sadio played an incredible game."

The Reds have qualified for the competition's knockout stage as group winners.

