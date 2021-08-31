Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with the club until 2025.

The England midfielder has made 394 appearances during his decade spent with the club, scoring 30 goals.

Upon his extension, Henderson told the club’s website: “I feel as hungry as ever. I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in 10 years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building.”