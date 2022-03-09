Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp frustrated with ‘slapstick’ Inter Milan loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the “slapstick” 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan which ended their year-long unbeaten home record.

The Reds carried a two-goal advantage from the San Siro into the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at Anfield and ended up needing it after Lautaro Martinez’s 61st-minute goal.

“It’s a big ‘if’ but if we had used our chances from set-pieces and other situations – it was a bit slapstick how we missed the chances,” Klopp admitted.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.