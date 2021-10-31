Jurgen Klopp criticised the body language of some of his players after Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead against Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds were in charge of the game at half-time after starting well but struggled after the break, allowing their opponents to produce an impressive comeback.

“It’s just, I could see [in the] second half, I was not overly happy with the body language of some and that’s never helpful,” Klopp said.

The Liverpool boss went on to praise Brighton’s performance, suggesting they “deserved” to get a result.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.