Jurgen Klopp has praised "world-class" Diogo Jota after his double secured Liverpool a place in the Carabao Cup final.

The Portuguese forward scored twice against Arsenal in the second leg of their semi-final tie, ensuring the Reds reached the final as 2-0 winners on aggregate.

"He's turned into a world-class striker, and that's really helpful for us," Klopp said of Jota.

"He's incredibly important for us and the mix of his skillset is really exciting."

Liverpool will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 27 February.

Sign up to our newsletters here.