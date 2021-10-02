Pep Guardiola has admitted that his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp has made him a “better manager”.

Liverpool host Manchester City in another top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday and ahead of the match, Guardiola has praised his German counterpart.

“He helped me, his teams helped me to be a better manager,” the Man City boss said.

“He put me at another level to think and to prove to myself what I have to do to be a better manager with our teams to try and beat them. That is the reason why I am still in this business.”