Jurgen Klopp has suggested Liverpool may have "no chance" of catching Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

His comments came after the Reds cut the gap at the top of the table to nine points.

"I'm not sure we're in a position to get them on their toes, but it's not important at the moment," Klopp said.

"We actually have no chance to catch them, but that doesn't mean we shall not try to play the best possible season for us."

