Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his young midfielder after he set up two goals in his side’s 5-1 win over Porto in the Champions League on the evening of Tuesday (28 September).

Klopp said his medical team informed him to keep an eye on the player as he had a stomach problem leading up to the game – but it didn’t seem to impact Jones’ performance as he was one of the leading lights for his team.

Mo Salah and Roberto Fermino both scored twice for the Reds, with the scoring rounded off by 35-year-old James Milner.