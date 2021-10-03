Joyciline Jepkosgei gained the title of London Marathon 2021 winner for the women’s elite race on Sunday (3 October).

The 27-year-old finished in first place after crossing the line in two hours 17 minutes and 43 seconds, winning by 15 seconds.

Jepkosgei, who told SNTV she was “excited” for her win, also made it to the all-time list as the seventh fastest woman ever in the capital’s race.

The Kenyan also won the New York Marathon in 2019.

This year the London Marathon welcomed back over 36,000 runners, after 2020’s elite-only races.