Lucy Bronze has offered her full support to teammate Jess Carter after the England defender faced racist abuse during Euro 2025.

Bronze spoke out on 20 July 2025, condemning the hateful messages Carter received online. She said: “The abuse is not okay. Racism is not okay.”

The England squad held meetings to address the issue, showing solidarity with Carter and others affected by racism.

Bronze called for greater accountability from social media platforms to protect players.

As a result, Carter has stepped back from social media, and the Lionesses announced they will no longer take the knee before Tuesday’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy.