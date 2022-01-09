Man City fan 'presses' a member of press and goes viral for dad joke

A Manchester City fan has gone viral for an ingenious dad joke.

Before the club’s FA Cup tie against Swindon Town on Friday night, the supporter walked towards the pitch, where a member of the press was sitting and “pressed” his jacket.

“It says press,” the fan appears to say with a smile on his face.

While the man in the jacket appears unamused at first, he does also crack a smile when the penny drops.

