Pep Guardiola has refused to suggest the Premier League title race is over after Manchester City pulled away at the top of the table.

The defending champions are now eight points ahead of second-placed Chelsea after the Blues dropped points against Brighton thanks to a last-minute equaliser on Wednesday night.

"[There are] 54 points to play, 54," Guardiola said.

"Thank you for your nice words, but I'm not going to believe that you think it's already done, or it's expected."

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.