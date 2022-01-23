Pep Guardiola reflects on 'tough game' against Southampton

Pep Guardiola reflects on a “tough game” against Southampton where Man City were held to a 1-1 draw.

City monopolised the ball on the south coast but were facing an uphill task after just seven minutes when recalled Southampton defender Walker-Peters delighted the home crowed by lashing home his maiden Premier League goal.

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus hit the woodwork before Aymeric Laporte arrived at the back post to meet De Bruyne’s cross and get City back on level terms on 66 minutes.

