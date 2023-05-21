Man City fans invade pitch to celebrate Premier League title win

Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title triumph with a straightforward 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday 21 May.

The celebrations continued throughout the game and long after the final whistle at the Eitihad Stadium.

The trophy presentation had to be delayed after thousands of fans poured on to the pitch following the conclusion of the game, which a much-changed City side won courtesy of an early Julian Alvarez strike.

