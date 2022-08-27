Man City vs Crystal Palace: Pep Guardiola explains strategy ahead of match

Manager Pep Guardiola talked about Manchester City’s strategy ahead of their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday 27th August.

When asked about the last time the team faced Crystal Palace, he said they will have to pay attention after “they had punished” them in the first hour, keeping in mind they can be really “dangerous with the second balls” and good at “closing spaces in the middle”.

Pep Guardiola also said he expected Manchester City to be without Jack Grealish as well as Nathan Ake for the Crystal Palace game.

