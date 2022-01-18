Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has provided injury updates on three key players ahead of the club’s midweek fixture away to Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are both expected to be available for the upcoming Premier League match, but Paul Pogba is still a few weeks away from making a return.

Rangnick expects the French midfielder to be back after the international break.

“Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday... right now, I think they would both be available,” the German coach said.

He also added that Pogba returned to full training on Monday.

Sign up to our newsletters here.