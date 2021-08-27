Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with rape and sexual assault

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday (27 August).

The Crown Prosecution Service stated that Mendy has been charged in connection with allegations of sexual assault relating to three complainants over the age of 16 between October 2020 and August of this year.

Mendy, who joined Manchester City in 2017 for a fee of around £52m and was a member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, has since been suspended by the club.