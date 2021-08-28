Manchester City has unveiled statues of football legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva at the Etihad Stadium.

Located on the east side of the Etihad Stadium, the large scale statues were created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott and have been constructed using thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel.

“I hope that Manchester City fans enjoy these artworks and appreciate them as a celebration of these two iconic footballers”, Andy Scott admitted.

At night the statues will be illuminated with blue-tinted lighting.