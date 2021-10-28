Pep Guardiola has insisted he is happy with Manchester City's performance against West Ham, despite the club suffering their first Carabao Cup defeat since 2016.

The Premier League champions were knocked out of the competition on penalties after a 0-0 draw at London Stadium.

"It's been an incredible run. We have finished in a good way in terms of performing," Guardiola said post-match.

"It was a good game. At penalties, unfortunately, they were better. Congratulations West Ham for the qualification and next year we will be back."

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.