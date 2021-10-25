Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he feels at "rock bottom" after Manchester United's record 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to add to goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota as Jurgen Klopp's side brushed their rivals aside on Sunday.

Speaking after the result, Solskjaer revealed he’s never felt any worse and that his team are "low".

"You feel rock bottom," he told reporters.

"We're all low, I can't say now that I've felt any worse than this, because this is the worst I've been, the lowest I've been."

