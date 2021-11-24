Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the Manchester United job.

The Paris Saint-Germain manager was speaking to media in Manchester ahead of his team's Champions League fixture with Man City.

"We cannot talk about that because, I think it's my respect to PSG, my respect to another club," Pochettino said.

"What another club are doing in that moment is not my business, is not my problem."

Man United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and won their first match under interim manager Michael Carrick, against Villareal, on Tuesday.

