After Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a 4-1 defeat against Watford, it leaves the team with an opening for a new manager.

On Sunday (21 November) the team announced Solskjear’s departure.

“It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” United said.

United added: “While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.”

As United seeks an interim manager until the end of the season, first-team coach Michael Carrick is temporarily in charge.