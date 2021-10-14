Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has urged the club to stick with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The legendary midfielder also suggested expectations are high this season, calling on United to win a trophy.

“I think he deserves a chance,” Scholes said.

“We’ve seen under [Louis] van Gaal and [Jose] Mourinho how bad this team has been over the last few years. It’s taken him two or three years, but now we expect something.

“Last year we didn’t really expect, we hoped. Now we expect him to win something, we expect him to get close.”

