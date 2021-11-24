Michael Carrick has praised his Manchester United players for showing their "character" in the club's first game since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat Villarreal 2-0 away from home in the Champions League, securing their place in the last-16 of the competition, likely as group winners.

"The biggest thing actually was how everyone adapted, the reaction and how [they] pulled together," Carrick said, discussing the positives of the performance.

"In situations like this, where there are mixed emotions, you find out who the real characters are."

