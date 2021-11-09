Marcus Rashford has spoken of the "great feeling" he has after being awarded an MBE from the Duke of Cambridge for his campaign to support vulnerable children.

The Manchester United and England footballer received the honour during a ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he met with Prince William.

"It's obviously a great feeling, you know when I was a kid it wasn't something that I dreamt about, it wasn't something that feels achievable," Rashford said.

"I've obviously been trying to spread positive messages to young kids and me receiving this today is another message for them."

