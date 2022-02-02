Mason Greenwood released on bail pending further investigation

Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

Greenwood was arrested on Sunday after a woman posted photographs of injuries and the audio of an apparent sexual assault on social media. The posts have since been deleted.

The Manchester United striker was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill after police were granted an additional two days for questioning.

United have announced that Greenwood will not play or train with the club until further notice.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here