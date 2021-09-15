Formula One shared a horrifying new angle of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s collision at the Italian Grand Prix, capturing the Red Bull driver’s wheel rolling over the Brit’s head.

This weekends race at Monza saw the titles rivals collide in a near-death crash, forcing them both to retire.

After flicking off the curb, the Dutchman careers into the Mercedes and bounces dangerously over Hamilton’s car.

Red Bull’s leading driver’s wheel rolls over the seven-time champion’s head before beaching on top of the Silver Arrow.

Hamilton’s head jolts forward before Verstappen’s vehicle lands onto his halo device, showering him in shattered carbon fibre.