Kylian Mbappé is considering a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid after they make a late bid for him for £137 million (€160m).

The French forward has less than a year left on his contract with Paris Saint-Germain having turned down more than three different proposals to extend it over recent months.

The 22-year-old’s expected move to La Liga comes after Lionel Messi signed with PSG with the club hoping that would tempt Mbappé to stay on.

French outlet TF1 has claimed that PSG has turned down the offer from Real Madrid.