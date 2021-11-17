Mercedes Formula One team are seeking a 'Right of Review' of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

During Sunday's race, Hamilton, who started on the grid in P10, attempted to pass around the outside of Verstappen at Turn 4 on Lap 48, seeing both drivers run wide and momentarily leave the track.

The stewards noted the incident but concluded no investigation was necessary.

Yesterday, Mercedes stated they were requesting a Right of Review "on the basis of new evidence unavailable to Stewards at the time of their decision."

