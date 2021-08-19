Messi and Neymar inseparable as PSG prepare for Brest trip

Neymar and new PSG signing Messi were inseparable at club training as the French team prepare to face Brest on Friday (20 August) at 8pm.

Messi has yet to make his debut for the Ligue 1 runners-up last year, with speculation around when the Argentine will first grace the French league rife.

PSG have signed a raft of big name players this summer – mostly on free contracts – with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos all arriving for no transfer fee.