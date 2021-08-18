Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, used Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo as an example of good health as his country's campaign to fight obesity, during a news conference on Tuesday.

The Mexican Head of State showed a video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s news conference at UEFA Euro 2020 where he famously removed a pair of Coca-Cola bottles and promoted the consumption of water.

Lopez Obrador asked his fellow citizens to “not eat junk food, drinks with excess of sugar” after recent data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed Mexico is behind the United States on obesity rankings.