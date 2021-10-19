Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes James McArthur should have been sent off for a kick on Bukayo Saka in his team’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday (18 October).

McArthur only received a yellow card for the wild kick in which he got nowhere near the ball – and only succeeded in taking out Saka’s legs from under him.

Arteta was understandably aggrieved at the decision and said that someone needed to explain to him how the player wasn’t sent off.