MMA fighter Mark Martin suffered a gruesome injury inside the cage last weekend, popping his eye out of his socket.

He was competing in a Professional Fighters League (PFL) bout against Dilano Taylor at Universal Studios in Florida when he was struck with a blow to his left eye.

After being hit, Martin blew his nose and in turn, blew his eye out of the socket.

The fight was quickly called off as medical staff spotted the damage and the fighter was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed he had fractured his orbital bone.

