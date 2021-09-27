Moeen Ali retires from Test cricket after making 64 England appearances

England cricketer Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket but has said he will still play in limited-overs internationals.

Ali played 64 Tests for England, making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2014, taking 195 wickets and scoring 2,914 runs in the process of an amazing career.

The all-rounder finishes his Test career with a batting average of 28.29 and bowling average of 36.66 – with one of the heights of his bowling career being the five five-wicket hauls he took.