West Ham manager David Moyes said Michail Antonio was a “big character” who “just needed some direction” after the striker became West Ham’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League.

Antonio’s quickfire double wrapped up a 4-1 victory over 10-man Leicester at a raucous London Stadium.

“Mick’s big thing is he has got to the stage in his career when he has realised being in top condition can make a big difference,” Moyes said. “His home life and family life is steady, and we have given him a position where he has performed really well.”