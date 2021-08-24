West Ham manager David Moyes has hailed striker Michail Antonio as “different class” after the forward fired himself into West Ham’s record books in the 4-1 victory over 10-man Leicester City at the London Stadium.

Antonio’s first goal saw him overtake Paolo Di Canio as the club’s leading Premier League goalscorer, with the striker celebrating the achievement by kissing a life-size cardboard cut-out of himself in hilarious fashion.

West Ham’s start to the season will have surprised many – including their own fans – with the east London club sitting top of the table with two wins from two.