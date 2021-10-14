Nadine Dorries MP has suggested she doesn't “want to wait another four decades" for the UK to find their next Emma Raducanu.

The teenage tennis star shocked the sporting world last month, winning the US Open on her debut.

Following her triumph, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has vowed to improve grassroots tennis in the UK.

"I don't want to wait another four decades for us to find our next Emma Raducanu," Ms Dorries said.

