Naomi Osaka suffers surprise third-round defeat at Cincinnati Masters

World number two Naomi Osaka has suffered a surprise third-round defeat at the Cincinnati Masters to Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann who is ranked number 76 in the world.

Osaka, 23, lost 3-6 6-3 6-3 to the Swiss in what is her first regular tour appearance since she withdrew from the French Open over a disagreement surrounding media obligations.

The Japanese world number two has said she will donate her $24,200 (£17,761) winnings from this tournament to the earthquake recovery effort in Haiti.