Naomi Osaka has admitted she doesn't know when she'll play her next tennis match after crashing out of the US Open.

The defending champion suffered a shock defeat to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez at Arthur Ashe Stadium having served for the match in the second set.

"I kind of feel I'm at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do. Honestly, I don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match, sorry," Osaka said, breaking down in tears as she answered questions from the press.