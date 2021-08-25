Netflix’s official trailer for their ‘SCHUMACHER’ documentary has been released 30-years to the day since Formula One icon Michael Schumacher made his debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

The documentary follows the German driver's journey from his father’s karting track to becoming one of Formula 1’s most successful drivers, claiming 91 victories, 165 podiums and seven world championships with Ferrari and Benetton.

Supported by the Schumacher family in rare interviews and previously unreleased footage, the show promises to show a more intimate view of a driver often viewed as a relentless winning machine.

‘SCHUMACHER’ will be released on Netflix on September 15.