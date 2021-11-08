The New York City Marathon has returned after a year off due to the pandemic, with capacity still reduced by 40 per cent due to the ongoing Covid threat.

Kenyan Albert Korir won the men’s race with a time of 2:08:22 – with Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir winning the women’s event after a thrilling three-way battle by clocking a time of 2:22:39 in the 50th iteration of the marathon in the Big Apple. Jepchirchir has become the first runner to win both Olympic gold and the famed marathon in the same calendar year.