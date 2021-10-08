Newcastle United fans gathered at St James' Park on Thursday following the announcement that the Saudi-led takeover of the club has been approved.

The Premier League has confirmed it had settled legal disputes that initially stalled the takeover process, and received “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi Arabian government will not effectively own the club.

Thousands of fans gathered at the stadium to celebrate the news, ushering in a new era that ends Mike Ashley's 14-year spell as owner in which the club has twice been relegated from the top division.