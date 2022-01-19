Rival NFL fans get into vicious brawl outside stadium

Shocking footage shows rival NFL fans embroiled in a vicious brawl outside a stadium forcing police to intervene.

Supporters of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers started throwing punches while leaving the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA on Sunday after the Cowboys lost 23-17.

The fight spilled into a flower bed - with a topless man falling to the ground and exposing himself before pulling up his trousers.

Nearby officers can also be seen rushing into the scene to break the fight up, while other fans looked on.

